Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.65 ($19.59).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

