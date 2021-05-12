Associated British Foods plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated British Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

