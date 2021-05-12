Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assurant by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

