Astec Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.82 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

