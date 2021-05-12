Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

ASUR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 104,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

