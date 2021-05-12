Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.04

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and traded as low as $19.10. Atento shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 21,298 shares changing hands.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atento during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

