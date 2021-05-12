Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

