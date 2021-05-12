Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.91

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 31567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

