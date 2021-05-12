Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEXAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 18,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,776. Atos has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

