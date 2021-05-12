Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $643.52

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $643.52 and traded as low as $617.99. Atrion shares last traded at $620.62, with a volume of 3,548 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.35.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.