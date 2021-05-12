Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.77 and traded as high as C$15.30. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 45,477 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

