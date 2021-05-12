Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) VP Purchases $99,693.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,381,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

