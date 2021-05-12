Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

