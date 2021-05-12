AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Set at C$58.50 by Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) received a C$58.50 price target from Cormark in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$47.88 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.38.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

