Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,819 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.45 and its 200-day moving average is $283.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

