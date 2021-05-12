Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

