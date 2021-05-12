Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $212.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

