Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -197.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

