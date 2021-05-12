AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $196.18 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

