Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 1.9%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.51. 16,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$32.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

