AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report $9.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,113.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 889,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,890. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

