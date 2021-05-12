Avestar Capital LLC Buys 277 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249,040 shares of company stock worth $69,395,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

