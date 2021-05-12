Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,520 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

