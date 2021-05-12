Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,496 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

