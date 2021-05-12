Avestar Capital LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

