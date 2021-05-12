Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.23 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.270 EPS.

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

