Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its offerings. Partly due to these positives, the stock price has increased over the past year. However, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. Pricing pressure in the international business is weighing on the company's revenue per day. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt remains a concern.”

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

CAR opened at $81.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.