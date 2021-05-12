AVITA Medical (RCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $430.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.90.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

