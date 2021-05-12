Avram A. Glazer Buys 83,159 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 83,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $310,183.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HCHC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 363,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

