AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €22.57 ($26.55) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.34. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.