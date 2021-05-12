AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.23 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

