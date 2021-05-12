B. Riley Trims Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Target Price to $17.50

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.