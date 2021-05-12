B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New $289,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.