Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.80 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €17.80 ($20.94) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €19.43 ($22.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €19.97 ($23.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.29.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

