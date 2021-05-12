bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $723.48 on Top Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $723.48 or 0.01329227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $558,197.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 16,834 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

