Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.