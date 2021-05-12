Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 3,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.