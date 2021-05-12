BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,349,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 40,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,504. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

