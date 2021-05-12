Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

