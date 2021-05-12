Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $6.26 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.