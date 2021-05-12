Barclays Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $321.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $277.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.57 and its 200 day moving average is $270.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

