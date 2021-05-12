Barclays Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $187.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.77.

Lear stock opened at $186.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average is $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

