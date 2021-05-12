Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $340.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $312.69 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

