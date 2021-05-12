Barclays Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $200.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

