Barclays Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $338.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $328.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $325.94 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,691 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

