Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $21.96 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

