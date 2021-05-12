Barrington Research Upgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to “Outperform”

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $256.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

