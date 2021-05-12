Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BSET shares. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

