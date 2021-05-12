Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 3,741,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

