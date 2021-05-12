Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

BMW stock opened at €84.22 ($99.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is €86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

